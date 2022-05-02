Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai instructed the Jerusalem District Commander to prevent, as much as possible, the entry of police officers to the Temple Mount and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. A similar directive was also passed to the Israel Police by Public Security Minister Omer Barlev.

According to a report by Kan 11 News on Sunday, in a conversation with reporters, the Commissioner admitted that he changed his attitude compared to last year's events in Jerusalem and the Temple Mount and instructed the police to reduce their entries into the compound as much as possible, though he also gave the Jerusalem District Commander the authority to bring officers into the Temple Mount if necessary.

Shabtai further said that "My ambition, too, is to end Ramadan without one policeman entering the Temple Mount." He went on to say that "when necessary we entered the Temple Mount, and we will continue to do so as necessary."

At the same time, he said that he instructed that the method of operations at the Damascus Gate be changed and that the officers work with more undercover police officers and less with riot dispersal means.

Meanwhile, the drone that was used to dump tear gas on the Temple Mount to disperse riots about two weeks ago will go into use next week in all police districts and the use of that means is expected to expand.

Amid the tensions, President Isaac Herzog spoke by telephone on Sunday with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Ramadan month.

During the conversation, Herzog expressed his hopes for peace and stability in the region.

This is the first phone call between Herzog and Abbas since the start of the murderous wave of terror.