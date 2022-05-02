MK Yaakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) said in an interview with Radio Kol Barama on Sunday that he does not rule out a coalition partnership with the Blue and White Party headed by Benny Gantz.

"Benny Gantz is a worthy person compared to those who are in charge of the government and he is definitely a potential partner. Today we are not led by Benny Gantz, there is this young duo, that not one day goes by in which they do not say the opposite of what they said a day earlier. This is a real danger to Israel," said Asher.

"The government is living on borrowed time, no one knows if it will take a month or two. Everyone understands that in the meantime it is living on a kind of 'Ecmo' machine. There is no chance that we will support the budget," he added.

Asher also paid tribute to former Meretz MK Ilan Gilon, who passed away on Sunday. "When we worked together with the late Ilan Gilon on social bills it was shoulder to shoulder. He was a very special man who also had an ideology, which is hard to find today. It was different."

MK Miki Zohar of the Likud responded on Sunday to the legitimacy given by members of United Torah Judaism to the formation of a government not led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The absolute majority of right-wing voters only want Netanyahu as Prime Minister. We will do everything to ensure that Netanyahu will head the next government that will be formed, whether in this Knesset or in the next Knesset. And if there are those who think it is good for them to sit with Meretz, Labor and Yesh Atid, it is probably a bitter mistake," he said.