A gang made up of at least three boys and girls aged 16 and 17 violently attacked two 11-year-old haredi children who were playing in Markfield Park in the Stamford Hill neighborhood of London.

Eyewitnesses reported that one of the children was punched by one of the teens while the others stood and laughed and continued to threaten the other boy, who was kicked.

The attackers were described as a gang of which at least two members, a boy and a girl, were dressed in Muslim attire.

Local police have opened an investigation on suspicion of a hate crime and are working to try to locate the teens who participated in the assault.

There has been an uptick in antisemitic attacks in Britain in recent years. In March, British police arrested a 20-year-old suspect after Jews in the Edgware section of London were pelted with eggs on multiple occasions.

In January, a bus driving through Stamford Hill targeted Jews leaving synagogue on Shabbat by blaring an anti-Jewish slur on speakers.

A report published in February found that antisemitic incidents in the UK reached historic levels in 2021.

The study from the Community Security Trust (CST) recorded 2,255 antisemitic hate incidents nationwide in 2021, the highest total ever recorded by the organization since it began keep track of reports in 1984. The figure represents a 34 percent increase from the 1,684 incidents reported in 2020, and is the first time over 2,000 incidents occurred in one year. The previous record was 1,813 incidents in 2019.