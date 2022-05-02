A missile attack targeted an oil refinery in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Sunday, causing a fire in one of its main tanks that was later brought under control, Iraqi security forces said, according to Reuters.

A missile also landed in the outer fence of the refinery without causing any casualties, the forces added.

Earlier on Sunday, the anti-terrorism authorities in Kurdistan region said six missiles landed near the KAR refinery in Erbil, adding they were launched from Nineveh province.

The security forces said they found a launch pad and four missiles in the Nineveh Plain after the attack and defused them.

In March, multiple rockets were fired towards Erbil. Sky News Arabia reported that the rockets targeted the US consulate in Erbil. One person was reportedly hurt in that attack.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported that the missiles were launched from Iran and were in retaliation for the killing of two officers from the Revolutionary Guards in an air strike in Syria this week which was attributed to Israel.

Erbil, capital of the Kurdish region, has been a repeated target of attacks.

This past July, a drone attacked Erbil airport with explosives, reportedly targeting the US base on the airport grounds. There were no reports of structural damage, injuries or casualties.

In a similar attack last April, Kurdish officials said that a drone targeted Erbil airport. While no casualties were reported in the attack, a building was damaged.

Rocket attacks have regularly targeted Iraqi bases as well as the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, since the US elimination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in January of 2020.