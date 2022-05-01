Hundreds of mourners, including Golev's fiancée Victoria Fligelman, gathered Sunday afternoon to pay their final respects to Vyacheslav Golev, the victim of Friday night’s deadly terrorist shooting attack in Samaria.

The funeral was held in Golev’s home town of Beit Shemesh in central Israel.

“You were an example for all of us of how to be a good person in this world,” Golev’s cousin, Vladimir, eulogized him during the funeral. “We all loved you, you will be very much missed.”

“You had such a big, good heart. We will tell our children and our grandchildren about you, so that you can be an example for them as well.”

Aliza Bloch, Mayor of Beit Shemesh, called Golev “our hero”, and noted that he had shielded his fiancée with his body during the shooting attack.

“You stood up like a wall against the murderous terrorists, until you collapsed from their murderous fire; they said that you were strong as an ox, that you were like a stone guarding your brothers and your parents.”

Golev, 23, was gunned down by a pair of Arab terrorists at the entrance of Ariel in central Samaria, where Golev served as a security guard.

The two terrorists later fled the scene, torched their car, and were later picked up by the father of one of the two terrorists and driven to a hide-out.

The terrorists, who were arrested Saturday, have been named as Yahya Mar'ee, 19; and Yousseff A'asi, 20.