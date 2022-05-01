Residents of northern Israel reported feeling a mild earthquake Sunday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.7. Its epicenter was off the coast of Lebanon, about 96 km northwest of Nahariya.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

In February, two earthquakes struck the north in one day, with magnitudes of 3,1 and 3.5. Both earthquakes had an epicenter about 14 km northeast of Beit She'an.

The shaking was felt at the time in the area of ​​Tiberias, Afula, Beit She'an and the nearby authorities.

Two weeks earlier, a magnitude 5.47 earthquake had shaken Cyprus, 58 kilometers west of Paphos. The noise was also easily felt in Israel. No injuries or damage were reported.