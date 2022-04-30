Mansour Rasouli, 52, is the a Iranian Revolutionary Guardsman suspected of participating in a plot to assassinate an Israeli diplomat.

Rasouli was arrested in Iran and taken for questioning, in which he admitted that he had also been sent to assassinate an American general in Germany and a journalist in France.

The video published on the Internet shows Mansour Rasouli, who was sent to establish an operational network among foreign elements. He was sent to assassinate three Western targets for the Iranian Islamic Republic.

The successful thwarting of the Iranian attempt to harm Israeli diplomats in Istanbul is another link in a chain of foiled terrorist initiatives that have recently been exposed.

In the past year, the Mossad has managed to thwart dozens of similar attacks, in collaboration with partner intelligence organizations around the world.