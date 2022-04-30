With the end of Shabbat (Sabbath) and the news of the death of the guard who was shot by two terrorists at the entrance to the city of Ariel in Samaria, numerous public figures have spoken out in support of the family and the security forces who captured the culprits after a twenty-hour manhunt.

Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch said, "The security guard demonstrated supreme heroism and saved the life of the second guard who worked with him. Teams from the municipality's welfare directorate are accompanying the family through these difficult moments."

"I would like to send condolences to the family members at this difficult time. We will continue to accompany and embrace the family members."

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai tweeted: "Proof again this evening that the long arm of the security services, IDF, Yamam, Border Police, Police and Shin Bet will catch terrorists sooner or later. We extend our thanks and gratitude to them. They work day and night in the endless fight against terrorism, and succeed in preventing the majority of attacks. They will continue like this until our enemies understand that they will never, ever win."

"My heart goes out to the family of Friday night’s attack whose loved one was cruelly taken from them."