A Ukrainian ace pilot known as the “Ghost of Kyiv,” whose identity was shrouded in mystery, was killed in action several weeks ago, according to media reports.

The “Ghost of Kyiv” was reportedly responsible for downing dozens of Russian planes, and had earned a mysterious reputation for his anonymous identity as a hero of the war.

According to the Times of London, the deceased pilot was identified as Major Stepan Tarabalka, 29, a father of one.

Tarabalka was responsible for shooting down up to 40 Russian airplanes, it was said, before being shot down on March 13 while in a dogfight with an “overwhelming” amount of Russian jets, the publication reported on Friday.

He initially became a celebrated and enigmatic hero of the war when the Ukrainian government announced on the first day of fighting that an unnamed pilot had downed six Russian jets.

“People call him the Ghost of Kyiv. And rightly so,” the government tweeted at the time. They added that he had “already become a nightmare for invading Russian aircraft.”

Later Ukraine’s General Staff account tweeted a photo of the pilot in the cockpit of his MiG-29 with his face covered along with the caption, “Hello, occupier, I’m coming for your soul!”

The late pilot was honored with Ukraine’s top medal for combat bravery, the Order of the Golden Star and given the titled “Hero of Ukraine.”

After his death, his parents Nahtalia and Evon Tarabalka spoke to NPR about their son.

“We know he was flying on a mission. And he completed the mission, his task. Then he didn’t return. That’s all the information we have,” his father said.

"Since early childhood, he always dreamed of the sky," his mother added.

His parents explained that it had been their son’s lifelong dream to be a fighter pilot and that he had grown up near a military airfield in the village of Korolivka.

His goggles and helmet are set to be on auction in London, the report said.

