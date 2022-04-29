Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah stated Friday that Iran has conveyed to Arab countries that have ties with Israel that Tehran will attack them if Iranian targets are struck from their territory, Haaretz reported.

Nasrallah spoke in reference to an attack in which as many as 12 missiles were fired toward the US consulate in Iraq’s northern city of Erbil in March. Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for the missile attacks and claimed they targeted Israeli "strategic centers" in Erbil.

Nasrallah on Friday warned that if Israel continues attacking Iranian targets, "Tehran will not hesitate to directly attack Israel."

The Hezbollah leader also called on Jordan, Egypt and all Arab states "to make clear to Israel that harming the Al-Aqsa Mosque is crossing a red line."

His comments followed renewed violent clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque, in what has become a weekly occurrence ahead of midday prayers for the entire month of Ramadan.

On Friday, Arab rioters threw rocks and shot fireworks at security forces, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. One of the rocks landed inside the Western Wall plaza. Police arrested two Arab rioters.

Nasrallah also praised the recent deadly attacks against Israeli civilians, dubbing them as "heroic acts." He added that the attackers "came from all parts of the Palestinian people," making the attacks unique.

His speech took place on the Al-Quds Day, a traditional show of support for Palestinian Arabs initiated by Iran.

Al-Quds Day was declared in 1979 by Ayatollah Khomeini, the leader of the Iranian Revolution. It is marked throughout the Middle East and in countries around the world, including the United States and Canada.

During Al-Quds Day, rallies are held around the world and are used to incite against Israelis and Jews.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)