Israeli judoka Timna Nelson-Levy won a gold medal at the European Judo Championships in Bulgaria on Friday.

Israel’s Shira Rishony won the bronze medal at the same competition.

Nelson-Levy beat France's Sarah-Léonie Cysique in the 57-kilogram weight category for women and scored a waza-ari – the second highest-scoring move possible – in under two minutes.

She became the second female Israeli judoka to win at the European Championships after Yael Arad took a bronze medal in 1993.

Rishony won a bronze this year while competing in the 48-kilogram weight category. After losing in the semifinals, she recovered by beating Italian judoka Francesca Milani for the bronze medal. This is her first medal at the European Judo Championships.

Nelson-Levy was a member of Israel's judo team which took home the bronze medal in the sport during the Olympics this past summer.

After her win on Friday, she told the ONE sports news website, “It's amazing. No one is happier than me to have the gold around my neck. I had a crazy day. I was prepared for these fights well and [coach] Shany Hershko did an outstanding job, I knew exactly what to do in each fight and it proved itself. I'm happy. I feel I have given my all and I am completely satisfied with this achievement."

