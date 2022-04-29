The Israeli field hospital in Ukraine concluded its operations in the western city of Mostyska after six weeks.

The staff of Kochav Meir (lit. Shining Star) Hospital landed in Israel on Friday morning, after treating more than 6,000 people during their stay in Ukraine. Even after the end of the hospital's operations, Israel continues to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine through various channels.

Kochav Meir Hospital is a joint project of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Sheba Hospital and other hospitals and health maintenance organizations in Israel.

Also joining the mission were the Schusterman Foundation, which supports social projects in Israel, and the Joint organization.

