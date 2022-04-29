Antisemitic flyers were found in a Chicago suburb on Thursday, which was Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Police responded after receiving report of anti-Jewish flyers distributed by a white supremacist group turning up in Chicago’s North Shore suburbs, including Highland Park, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

The flyers contained antisemitic hate speech and were distributed to coincide with Holocaust Remembrance Day, Highland Park police said.

“This activity is a continuation of an ongoing effort to stoke hatred and mistrust throughout Illinois and the nation,” Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering wrote on Facebook.

Highland Park said it is working on the origin of the flyers along with other suburban police forces and the FBI.

Antisemitic flyers that appear to originate with the same hate group have been repeatedly found in cities and towns across the United States in the last several years.

