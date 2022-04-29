An IDF soldier was wounded in the neck by a bullet in Hebron this week. An investigation revealed that the bullet had strayed off target after being fired from a considerable distance away.

The IDF investigation found that the soldier was inside a building and the bullet penetrated through the roof. Channel 12 Need reported that the soldier suffered a superficial injury to the back of his neck, and returned to function immediately after the incident.

The IDF confirmed the reports and said that "Last Wednesday, April 27, a report was received of an IDF soldier who was lightly wounded, apparently by a stray shot. An investigation revealed that the bullet penetrated through the roof of the building where the soldier was staying."

It was also reported that the IDF takes every incident of careless shooting seriously, and acts against such activity on a daily basis.