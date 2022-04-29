A Rutgers University Jewish fraternity was egged during a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony for the second year in a row.

On Tuesday morning, Alpha Epsilon Pi’s house was egged during a 24-hour reading of the names of victims of the Nazis. A similar egging incident occurred during their Holocaust Remembrance Day name reading ceremony in 2021, with the university issuing a statement that they were “deeply disturbed” by what occurred and by the harm it has caused Jewish students on campus.

Days earlier, the fraternity was harassed on the seventh day of Passover when anti-Israel protestors drove to their building in a convoy waving Palestinian Authority flags. Once there, they parked in front and continued to wave the flags while yelling antisemitic abuse at Jewish students, including calling Jews “baby killers” and “terrorists.”

“Rutgers Brothers were targeted when members of Students for Justice in Palestine congregated outside of our chapter house, chanting & encouraging violence,” the fraternity tweeted.

Rutgers Hillel said that the targeting of Jewish students was “unacceptable,” and said they were committed to ensuring that Jewish students felt “safe, respected and welcome on campus.”

“There is no place for this type of targeted hate on our campus and Rutgers Hillel condemns these antisemitic acts in the strongest terms,” Rutgers Hillel said. “The direct targeting of members of our Jewish community goes against everything our campus community stands for and is unacceptable, especially during a program remembering the horrific impact anti-Jewish hate can have.”

Hillel added that they appreciated the support Jewish students had received from Rutgers Chancellor Francine Conway, who on Monday released a statement in support of the campus Jewish community, calling the first incident “antithetical to our values at Rutgers University.”

While Conway said that Rutgers was increasing patrols in and around the fraternity building, the building was still targeted a second time with eggs a day later during the name reading ceremony.