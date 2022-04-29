MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Religious Zionism) revealed (Friday) a message he received on Facebook from a username in Arabic, containing a picture of different rounds of rifle ammunition and the Hebrew threat "You and your family will be killed, we will kill you."

Recently, explicit threats to assassinate Ben Gvir were circulated on Palestinian Telegram groups.

A Telegram channel affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization publisheda picture of Ben Gvir in a crosshairs, next to which was written 'This is only a matter of time. You are being watched. Say no to the Jews of Jerusalem!"

Another message read: "Abu Sam, speaking on behalf of the Green Bird Unit in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Occupied Interior (Israel): Zionist settler Itamar Ben Gvir is defined as a target by our unit, and we warn him never to approach the Al-Aqsa Mosque, otherwise he will be wiped out from the face of the earth and killed like a sheep."