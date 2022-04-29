A New York Jewish man was punched to the ground and kicked in the face while carrying an Israeli flag in protest at an anti-Israel BDS rally in NYC.

Matt Greenman was taken to a hospital emergency room with concussion after attending an event organized by a Palestinian Arab group calling for "Palestinian prisoner's support" implying support for Palestinian Arab terrorists.

The group calls for "resistance by any means necessary" again implying support for violence and terrorism against Israelis.

Greenman said the Palestinian chant that stood our most for him as he protested this rally was "We don't want 2 states, we want '48'" implying these demonstrators were demanding not peace, but a world without Israel.

It's high time all American Jewish organizations grow a collective spine and begin to demand zero tolerance to the hybrid haters that hate Israel by attacking local Jews rather than criticizing Israel for defending its population against the two-headed anti-Jewish snake, namely the twin Palestinian Arab leadership, Fatah in Ramallah and Hamas in Gaza by neutralizing and imprisoning Arab terrorists.

Matt Greenman identified the NY haters as those who represent the Palestinian Arab cause of a world without Israel and was beaten to the ground and kicked in the head for his witness.

Palestinian Arab “resistance” on the streets of New York.

They were allowed to do that in New York City, and they wonder why anti-Semitic assaults were up 167% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

As long as anti-Jewish haters are allowed to publicly express rabid hatred against Israel, don't be surprised in the number this year will be even higher.

Barry Shaw, is Senior Associate for Public Diplomacy, at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.