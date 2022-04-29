The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in massive casualties to both sides, Ukraine said Friday, claiming that the Russian military has suffered higher losses than Kyiv’s.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged Friday morning that Ukraine has suffered “serious losses” during the war, but claimed that Russia’s have been “colossal”.

"We have serious losses but the Russians' losses are much, much bigger…They have colossal losses," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

Arestovych also acknowledged that Russia has succeeded in capturing additional territory and towns over the past week, but emphasized that Moscow’s gains were Pyrrhic, resulting in heavy losses for the Russian military.

President Zelensky’s office also said that Russia is continuing to bombard the front-line in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, pummeling Ukrainian forces with artillery, rocket fire, and bombs.

The Ukrainian government also announced that it is planning Friday to evacuate hundreds of civilians holed up in a massive steel works complex in the besieged city of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres visited Kyiv and nearby towns, lamenting the suffering of Ukrainian civilians during the war.

"I imagine my family in one of those homes, now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic, part of the family eventually killed," Guterres told reporters.

"Innocent civilians were living in these buildings, they were paying the highest price for a war which they have not contributed to at all."