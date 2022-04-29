Friday will see a significant rise in temperatures, especially in the northern mountains and inland, with a possibility of sandstorms in the afternoon.

It will be hot and dry in most parts of the country on Saturday. Strong winds are expected in the south of the country, accompanied by dry weather and a possibility of local sandstorms. Cooler, humid weather is expected beginning at noon, with strong winds and dryness in most parts of the country.

Sunday will be partly cloudy to clear with a significant drop in temperatures. It's expected to be slightly cooler than normal for the season.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a significant rise in temperatures, especially in the northern mountains and inland. Temperatures will be higher than normal for the season.