This week we read the very famous commandment of ואהבת לרעך כמוך - "you should love your fellow, as you love yourself".

As the Midrash, Yerushalmi, and later Rashi tell us - Rabbi Akiva said that this is a very "big rule in the Torah".

Why does Rabbi Akiva call it a "Big Rule", and not for example, an "Important Mitzvah"...? What is R. Akiva teaching us? - What is ואהבת לרעך כמוך all about?