Clashes broke out on the Temple Mount early Friday morning, following morning prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Muslim worshipers threw rocks at security forces, who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets. The Red Crescent reported three people were injured during the clashes.

Meanwhile, the defense establishment is deploying forces in large numbers for the last Friday of the month of Ramadan. Thousands of policemen were deployed around the Temple Mount and many streets around the Old City were closed to traffic.