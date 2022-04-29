An article on the front page of the Iranian Kayhan newspaper, which is affiliated with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, on Thursday hailed Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The article, which was published on Holocaust Memorial Day, stated that Hitler was "smarter and more courageous" than current European leaders because he "expelled" the Jews from Germany, according to JPost.

"The logic that Hitler showed by expelling them from Germany is that he is smarter and more courageous than all current European leaders," read the article.

"Hitler expelled [the Jews] and European countries live by ransom and confirm the myth of the Holocaust, they look for an excuse for their cowardice and humiliation, otherwise if they knew the Jews as the Ukrainian blue-eyed immigrants, even in words and slogans, they would keep them among themselves and free them from this misery and anxiety," it added.

The article said that Jews "corrupt the earth; Their scholars are involved in distortion, usury, fornication, killing the prophet and murder; They have also laid the foundation for the murder of Shiite Imams."

The article additionally warned that the "the usurping Zionist regime, which has usurped the land of Muslim, Christian and Jewish Arabs in Palestine and gathered its population from the streets of the Soviet Union and Europe and intends to impose it on the region by force has shown since the time of Moshe Dayan and the Six-Day War that after Palestine and Jordan, Syria, Egypt and Lebanon it will look for Iraq, Iran, Africa and South America."

Holocaust denial is a regular occurrence in Iran. Khamenei questioned the veracity of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2016.

Two years earlier, Khamenei suggested that the Holocaust “was not real”, and former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad denied the Holocaust on a regular basis as well.

Prior to leaving the presidency, Ahmadinejad said he prided himself most on his denial of the Holocaust.

Iran has repeatedly held Holocaust-denying cartoon exhibits, with one of them notably being announced days after the 2015 terrorist attack on the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine which had been attacked in the past over its caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed.