The websites of Israeli radio stations 100FM and Radio Lev HaMedina were hacked on Thursday evening by a group of pro-Iranian hackers known as Hackers of Savior, according to Ynet.

On the Radio Lev HaMedina website, the hackers took down the live video broadcast, while on the 100FM website, the live video broadcast was replaced by pro-Palestinian propaganda.

The hacking comes ahead of the Iranian Al-Quds Day, which will be marked on Friday, and the end of the month of Ramadan. The Israel National Cyber Directorate has warned against potential hacking attacks on Al-Quds Day, according to Maariv.

Last week, the website of the Israel Airports Authority went offline for about 30 minutes following a cyberattack by a pro-Iranian group that apparently originated in Iraq.

The hackers took down the site through a denial-of-service (DDoS) attack and “flooded” the site with many requests to the point that it crashed. After more than half an hour, the site went back online.

The same day, the websites of both Channel 9 television and Kan, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, were down for a short time as a result of a cyberattack. The hackers who attacked those websites claimed that the attacks were carried out in retaliation for the elimination of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq about two years ago.

In January, the website of the Jerusalem Postwas broken into by suspected Iranian hackers and replaced with an image of a rocket coming out of a ring on a person’s finger, reminiscent of the ring worn by top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, who was eliminated in a US air strike in Baghdad.