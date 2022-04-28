An American family who was hiking in the Golan Heights arrived on Thursday evening for their flight back to the United States after one of their children picked up a dud during the hike.

The dud was presented to security personnel at Ben Gurion Airport.

Due to the fact that the item was a dud, the area was evacuated until the fear of a security incident was ruled out.

The family in whose possession the dud was found was permitted to board their flight at the conclusion of the investigation into the incident.

During the commotion created during the evacuation of the crowd, a 32-year-old Israeli who ran on the luggage conveyor belts fell and was injured. He was evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital.

The Israel Airports Authority is investigating the incident.