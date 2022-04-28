פעולות הכיבוי בדליקה בשכונת גאולה הערשי פרלמוטר, תיעוד מבצעי כבאות והצלה מחוז ירושלים

Fire and Rescue forces on Thursday night found the body of a three -year-old girl who was killed in an apartment fire in the Geula neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The fire broke out in a six-story residential building Thursday afternoon. Firefighters called to the scene brought the blaze under control after an hour, during which the roof of the building collapsed.

Two children were reported missing in the wake of the fire. One of the children was found outside then building, while searches continued for the other child. Tragically, the child was found dead inside the building.

The Fire and Rescue services said in a statement: "Forces broke into the stairwell of the building and rescued an elderly woman from the lower floors who was evacuated for further treatment. Forces sought contact, went up to the fourth floor and began pouring water and foam to stop the fire, while scanning for trapped people. At the same time, crews climbed to the roof of the building using a height crane and began efforts to extinguish the [fire] on the roof, which burned down completely while the roof collapsed into the apartment."

credit: הערשי פרלמוטר, תיעוד מבצעי כבאות והצלה מחוז ירושלים

credit: הערשי פרלמוטר, תיעוד מבצעי כבאות והצלה מחוז ירושלים

credit: הערשי פרלמוטר, תיעוד מבצעי כבאות והצלה מחוז ירושלים

credit: הערשי פרלמוטר, תיעוד מבצעי כבאות והצלה מחוז ירושלים

credit: הערשי פרלמוטר, תיעוד מבצעי כבאות והצלה מחוז ירושלים

credit: הערשי פרלמוטר, תיעוד מבצעי כבאות והצלה מחוז ירושלים