A female soldier who served in the IDF's 98th "HaEsh" Paratroopers Division stole her commander's personal firearm and ended her life.

According to Channel 13, the incident took place on Monday this week in the Lipkin military camp located near Bilu junction. The soldier managed to wrest her commander's M-16 rifle from him and shot herself.

Sources in the IDF said that the soldier had in the past displayed behavior that indicated a suicidal tendency.

An IDF spokesman confirmed the details and said that "an investigation has been opened on the matter, the findings of which will be submitted to the military prosecutor's office for review."