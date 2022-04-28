I don’t need an ADL “study” to explain the rise in anti-Semitism

Alarming? Yes, the spike in anti-Semitism in the US and around the world is alarming. The reason for it is simple; the erosion of Judeo/Christian values.

There, that’s the story. Period. So you don’t need Jonathan Greenblatt and his ADL …Anti-Defamation League…to pursue the question with a “study,” and not just any study.

Oh no, according to the news release, this is going to be the mother of all “studies.” Big Thinkers from all over have been invited to produce their thoughts, in a million words or more, as to the causes and mystery of anti-Semitism. Let me try, please, to end the suspense. No, the butler didn’t do it…if you know anything about Jonathan Greenblatt.

This is the Greenblatt who was at home in Silicon Valley, who served under Obama, who wanted Tucker Carlson to be fired, who accused Trump of being an anti-Semite…all for being too “right-wing” …and still the same Greenblatt who favors chopping up Israel into a two-state solution…so?

So, what can you expect after all the Big Thinking has been done?





Blaming the Right, never the Left, is how academics make their livelihoods. Yes, it’s a living, though we don’t know how much these Deep Thinkers are being paid for this massive new project, which is expected to resolve anti-Semitism once and for all…after several years of Intensive Study. No, wait.

Let’s hear from Greenblatt in his own words on the significance and magnificence of the work ahead…

He calls it “a scholarly approach to examining the root causes and solutions for combating modern anti-Semitism.” (Did Sasha Baron Cohen write this as Borat?)

“Scholarly” means that preferably you graduated from, say, Yale, where, by the way, a group of law students protested AGAINST free speech.

Earlier, such students rioted to stop any Jewish or Israeli from speaking freely. Now, they’re muzzling free speech of any kind.

So the good news is that anti-Semitism is nothing special to this generation. They tolerate nobody they consider to be White.

They hate Christians, too. Not as much as Jews, to be sure, but we are not so exclusive, after all.

They deny the Bible. Holiness to them is CRT; Critical Race Theory. This preaches that White People altogether, not only Jews, are inherently racist and evil.

That’s coming to the classrooms, which forbid even a whisper of religion.

Then, entering the Supreme Court is a judge who can’t or won’t define the word Woman. Indeed, a godless generation, a godless education, and this is what you get.

These are people who were raised to suck their thumbs and to go hiding in safe spaces when they come up against anyone who disagrees with them.

Case in point…the Twitter operatives who lost their comfy/lefty world to Elon Musk, and it’s driving them crazy.

Likewise, Walt Disney in Florida, where the Progressives who run the billion-dollar operation aimed at kids, insist that sex re-education is proper for five-year-olds.

So far as “root causes,” has anything changed since Pharaoh?

Moving along, Greenblatt says the study “will build on the ADL’s over a century of research into core anti-Semitic beliefs and attitudes.”

So, this is nothing new? You’ve been doing this research for over a century…and learned what? Nothing.

Go ahead. Do it again. Maybe in another hundred years you’ll come up with something.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

