A bus driver was punched in the face by an angry passenger after suddenly braking several days ago.

A police investigation found that the bus driver was forced to brake the bus suddenly, and the passenger in response attacked the driver with a punch in the eye.

Later, after the bus driver reported the incident to the police, the suspect, a 29-year-old resident of Jatt, attacked him once more with a blow to the head.

Following an investigation, Baqa al-Gharbiya police arrested the suspect on suspicion of committing the offense, and evidence were found in his home linking him to the offense. The police intend to ask for an extension of the suspect's detention in the Hadera Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

The police said: "The Israel Police will continue to act against improper and serious violence directed at public employees and will work to bring those involved to justice."