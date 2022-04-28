IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi has approved a move to call up six reserve battalions for efforts along the "seam line."

Following a situational assessment by the IDF, it was decided to call up reserve battalions in the coming weeks. An IDF statement said that the call-up will allow the continued efforts to prevent terror attacks and the illegal entry of Palestinian Authority Arabs into the "seam areas" in Judea and Samaria.

Six reserve battalions will be called up in several rotations, which will allow the best possible spread of the forces in the Central Command and ensure that operational abilities and IDF training routines are preserved. Some of the battalions will be working with the Central Command, while others will replace units under the Northern or Southern Command.

In accordance with Kochavi's decision and in light of the operational need, some of the reserve battalions will be called up with an unusual order.

The battalions will not be called up immediately, however: There will be warning of at least three weeks before they must appear for duty.