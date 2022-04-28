The Muslim celebration of Qadr Night, marking the night when the Quran supposedly came down from Heaven, was accompanied by heightened police presence and preparedness level in the Old City of Jerusalem last night.

Following the morning prayer at the al-Aqsa mosque, police dispersed several dozen rioters on their way out of the compound, arresting one, with additional detentions expected to be announced in the coming hours.

Worshippers at the scene also attempted to quell the disturbance, preventing rioters from causing further damage before police arrived.

Police released a statement, saying they would, "continue to allow freedom of worship while taking measures against the rioters and lawbreakers harming the multitude of worshippers at the holy site."