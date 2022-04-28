A Hamas delegation arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for meetings with Iranian officials, i24NEWS reported, citing Iran’s IRNA news agency.

The delegation is led by Khalil al-Hayya and will meet on Thursday with Iranian officials to discuss the "latest status of the Palestinian nation's resistance" with the "Permanent Secretariat of the International Conference in Support of the Palestinian Intifada affiliated to Iran’s Parliament", the report said.

The Hamas representative in Lebanon, Osamah Hamdan, and its representative in Iran, Khalid Qaddoumi, will also participate in the meetings.

Hamas and Iran have restored ties that had been strained in recent years, as evident in the summer of 2017 when Haniyeh thanked Iran for its "unlimited" support for the Al-Qassam Brigades and its contribution to the development of Hamas' military capabilities.

Hamas deputy leader Salah Al-Aruri has made several visits to Iran in recent years in which he met with senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, another indication that the rift is over.

Last week, Hamas called for "mobilization" at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, praising protesters who have been clashing with Israeli security forces.