British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday that Ukraine's fate is hanging in the balance and its allies must "ramp up" military production including tanks and planes to help, AFP reported.

Truss also warned that China must play by international rules or be punished and that it was vital to send the right message to "aggressors" watching closely the response to Russia's invasion.

"We cannot be complacent -- the fate of Ukraine remains in the balance," she was quoted as having told diplomats and business leaders in London, deploring the "failure" of global security structures that should have prevented the war.

A victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin would have "terrible consequences across the globe", and more, heavier, weapons should be sent to Ukraine despite the risk of escalating the conflict.

"We must be prepared for the long haul and double down on our support for Ukraine. Heavy weapons, tanks, aeroplanes -- digging deep into our inventories, ramping up production. We need to do all of this. Inaction would be the greatest provocation," warned Truss.

Her comments come two days after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain would provide Ukraine with armored vehicles capable of firing missiles against invading Russian aircraft.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's press secretary clarified on Wednesday that the UK had no plans to send planes to the Ukraine given "specific challenges" of matching equipment and training.

But "we're not ruling anything out" including back-filling other countries that might donate their warplanes to Ukraine, the press secretary said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said Ukraine can win the war against Russia if it has the right equipment.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced a new package of $800 million in military aid for Ukraine.

The Pentagon said the newest round of US support will include 72 155mm howitzers, 72 armored vehicles to tow them, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and more than 120 "Phoenix Ghost" tactical drones recently developed by the US Air Force specifically to address Ukraine's needs.

The new package followed $800 million in military assistance announced by the White House two weeks ago, taking to $4 billion the amount the US has put up in arms and supplies for Ukraine's forces since the start of the Biden administration in January 2021.