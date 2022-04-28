Russian government hackers carried out multiple cyber operations against Ukraine that appeared to support Moscow's military attacks and online propaganda campaigns, Microsoft said in a report on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The reported intrusions - some of which have not been previously disclosed - suggest that hacking has played a bigger role in the conflict than what has been publicly known.

The digital onslaught, which Microsoft said began one year prior to Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, may have laid the groundwork for different military missions in the war-torn territory, researchers found.

Between February 23 and April 8, Microsoft said, it observed a total of 37 Russian destructive cyberattacks inside Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Victor Zhora, a top Ukrainian cybersecurity official, said on Wednesday that he continues to see Russian cyberattacks on local telecom companies and energy grid operators.

"I believe that they can organize more attacks on these sectors," Zhora told reporters, according to Reuters. "We shouldn't underestimate Russian hackers but we probably should not over-estimate their potential."

Days before the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, Ukraine reported that its defense ministry and two banks had been hacked. Hours later, US and European officials said they are prepared to respond to Russian cyberattacks.

The United States later accused Russia of being responsible for the attacks.

"We believe the Russian government is responsible for widespread cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks this week," Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber threats, told reporters.