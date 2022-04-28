The White House on Wednesday clarified remarks made by press secretary Jen Psaki this week regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Psaki was quoted as having said that the White House is worried Iran could develop a nuclear weapon in weeks and the time needed for Iran to produce a nuclear weapon is down from about a year.

On Wednesday, the White House stated that although Psaki responded to a question about nuclear weapons, she was referring to the breakout time, which is the time it would take to obtain sufficient fissile material for one nuclear bomb, and was not referring to the production of an actual nuclear weapon.

Psaki’s comments on Tuesday came hours after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Iran has accelerated its nuclear program.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

Negotiations nearly reached completion last month before Moscow demanded that its trade with Iran be exempted from Western sanctions over Ukraine, throwing the process into disarray.

Days later, Moscow said it had received the necessary guarantees.

On Monday, Iran called for a new meeting "as soon as possible" in the nuclear talks.

"It is appropriate that a face-to-face meeting is held as soon as possible," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told his weekly press conference, according to the AFP news agency.

"It is not yet decided where and when to have this meeting and at what level it should be held, but it is on the agenda," he added.