Protestors pelted French President Emmanuel Macron with tomatoes during his visit to a market in a Paris suburb only one day after his re-election.

Marcon, making an appearance in Cergy in his first trip since he was re-elected on Sunday, was shielded with an umbrella by his security detail. They gathered around him, attempting to deflect the barrage of tomatoes with their bodies and limbs.

When the tomatoes began to fly in his direction, Macron’s detail sprang into action, putting up the umbrella and shielding him with their hands and arms, wading into the crowd looking for the source of the tomatoes, while attempting to move him away.

It was the first outing for Macron since his run-off win against Marine Le Pen on Sunday.

Footage of the incident showed Macron remaining poised as his entourage pushed through the crowd, moving him away.

Shortly after Macron’s win was announced, protestors clashed with police. Two people were shot by police when a vehicle was seen speeding towards officers amidst rioting by radical leftists.