Former U.S. President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden over the weekend, dropping hints about whether he intends to enter the 2024 presidential race.

Trump described the Biden administration and the Democrats as attempting to destroy the United States.

“The fact is, the election was rigged and stolen and now our country is being destroyed. Our country is being destroyed, our country is going to hell. We’ve never had anything like this,” Trump said during a Saturday rally in Delaware, Ohio.

Trump went on to criticize recent awkward incidents Biden has been involved in.

“We have a president right now, sadly, who has absolutely no idea what the hell is happening. He is shaking hands with the air, he is walking around somewhat bewildered… and taking orders from the Easter bunny,” Trump said.

“[Biden] is doing all of this while [Russian President Vladimir] Putin does nothing but talk about nuclear weapons and destroying the world.”

Trump blamed the White House for record high gas prices and soaring inflation.

“We have our signals very crossed in our country,” he said.

Biden recently told former President Barack Obama that he is running for a second term, The Hill reported.

According to the report, two anonymous sources confirmed Biden’s intention to run in 2024, with one saying that the president “wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know.”

Trump has hinted at running for the presidency again, including at his Save America rallies he has been holding across the country, but has not made an official announcement.