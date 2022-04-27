As part of Israel's International Holocaust Remembrance Day events, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), in collaboration with the Zikaron BaSalon organization, on Wednesday held a memorial service for diplomats recognized as Righteous Among the Nations for their activities to rescue Jews during the Holocaust.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the foreign diplomatic staff serving in Israel and dozens of special envoys to combat antisemitism from various countries around the world who are attending the Envoys’ Conference on Antisemitism held at the MFA in collaboration with the World Jewish Congress (WJC).

In the moving ceremony, Holocaust survivor Aliza Landau told the story of her family and herself. Landau lost her entire family in the Holocaust; her father, who was shot in front of her, ordered her to live and tell.

MFA Director-General Alon Ushpiz praised the work of the diplomats who heeded their conscience during World War II and worked to save Jews: “In the darkest hours of the Holocaust, a light of morality shone through in the brave actions and selfless courage of those who helped save the lives of thousands of Jews. Among them were 38 diplomats who are represented by members of this diplomatic corps – and to you, we, the people and the government of Israel, extend our heartfelt gratitude.”

Ushpiz announced at the ceremony that the State of Israel has applied for the chairmanship of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) in 2025, which will mark 25 years since the alliance’s establishment, and 80 years after the end of the Second World War.

Ushpiz also referred to the alarming rise in the number of manifestations of antisemitism in the world: “Over recent years, we are witnessing a troubling change in the manifestation of antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and calls for the destruction of the State of Israel as the national home of the Jewish people. These have reached unprecedented levels since the end of the Second World War.”

“Earlier this year, the UN General Assembly passed with consensus a resolution submitted by the State of Israel alongside Germany and cosponsored by 114 countries, condemning Holocaust denial and distortion in order to create a global voice to denounce this phenomenon and antisemitism as a whole.”

On April 26-27, the MFA is holding a conference of special envoys to the fight against antisemitism, in cooperation with the World Jewish Congress (WJC) and the European Commission Coordinator on combating antisemitism.

The conference focuses on Holocaust distortion and denial, the fight against online antisemitism, and reporting on progress and activity in the various countries.

Among the participants are European Commission Coordinator on Combating Antisemitism, Katharina von Schnurbein; the Canadian Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Prof. Irwin Kotler; the European Council Special Envoy; the Special Envoy of the Organization of Latin American States; and the UN Secretary-General's Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Miguel Martínez.