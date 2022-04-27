Rabbi suspected of assaulting women seeking to become religious

A rabbi in his 50s, from Jerusalem, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting women, Israel Hayom reported.

Police have also arrested two of those close to the "rabbi."

According to Israel Hayom, the "rabbi" in question heads an organization dedicated towards helping Jews come closer to Judaism.

The arrest follows the receipt of complaints which raise suspicion of sexual offenses, as well as exploitation crimes and financial crimes. The investigation raised the suspicion that the "rabbi" carried out his crimes against women for whom he served as a "spiritual father," as part of their process of returning to Judaism.

This is not the first time there have been complaints against this "rabbi": Over the past 15 years, complaints regarding his conduct have occasionally surfaced. The police investigators intend to request that the court extend the arrests of all involved suspects.

Investigators are searching for additional victims, the report added.

Police have asked that anyone who suffered a similar incident reach out and report.