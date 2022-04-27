The International March of the Living has announced that Polish President Andrzej Duda will join this year’s historic March of the Living at the site of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The March, which will be held in-person for the first time following two years' absence due to the global pandemic, will take place on Thursday, April 28th.

The annual Holocaust memorial event will see thousands of participants from around the world march the 3.2km from Auschwitz to Birkenau in memory of the six million Jewish victims of the Nazis, with a message of unity in the face of antisemitism, hatred, racism, and bigotry of all forms.

President Duda will accompany Holocaust survivors, many of whom may be marching for the last time; 3,000 participants from over 25 countries; and a delegation of war refugees from Ukraine.

International March of the Living President Phyllis Greenberg Heideman and Chairman Dr. Shmuel Rosenman said: “We are honored by President Duda’s participation in this historic March. With the shadow of war once again hanging over Europe, and Poland hosting millions of refugees from the ongoing war, President Duda’s participation pays tribute to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and will serve as a clear statement against the dangers of antisemitism, hatred, racism and intolerance.”