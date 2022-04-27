One of Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana's (Yamina) flagship programs is the "conversion reform," which aims to eliminate much of the difficulty involved in converting to Judaism.

According to Kahana, a half-million immigrants and children of immigrants from the former Soviet Union are not Jewish, and therefore conversions must be made accessible to them, including by means of municipal rabbis.

On Wednesday, Israel Hayom reported on a new survey by the Am Echad organization, which questioned hundreds of immigrants and children of immigrants, showed that not only is the reform not bringing these non-Jews in Israel closer to Judaism - in a way, it is pushing them farther away.