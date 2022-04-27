Video: i24NEWS

IDF special forces conducted counterterrorism activities in the PA-controlled city of Jenin, during which two terror suspects were apprehended.

Soldiers also destroyed the house of Ra'ad Fathi Hazem, the terrorist who murdered three civilians and injured dozens more in the deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022. Additionally, IDF and Israel Border Police forces apprehended three suspects in the neighboring town of Qabatiya.

During the operation in Jenin, dozens of Palestinian Arabs attacked army force, firing live ammunition at the troops, and hurling rocks and explosive devices at them. The soldiers responded with live fire.

IDF raids in Jenin IDF spokesperson

A total of 12 individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended in Judea and Samaria in the course of the night's activities. The suspects were taken in for further investigation.

IDF raids in Jenin IDF spokesperson