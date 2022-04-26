Brigadier General Shay Klapper has taken over as the Commanding Officer of the 91st Galilee Division, replacing Brig. Gen. Shlomi Binder. BG Binder, who has served in the position for the past two and a half years, will take over as Head of the Operations Division in the coming months.



A ceremony to mark the change of command was held Tuesday night at the "Biranit" 91st Galilee Division Headquarters. The ceremony was led by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, Major General Amir Baram, and included the participation of additional commanders, soldiers, families and other guests.



Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, Major Gen. Amir Baram said: “Less than 48 hours ago, we faced an attempt by Palestinian terrorists in Lebanon to disrupt the daily routine [in Israel]. Following one rocket, which caused no damage this time, the 91st Galilee Division responded by firing over fifty artillery shells into Lebanese territory. There are those who aim to ignite another arena and interfere with the routine of life for Israeli civilians - we will not allow this: Life in northern Israel is in full routine, and we will make sure it stays as such.”



“The citizens of Lebanon remember well what has happened in the past when Palestinian terrorist organizations dragged their country into wars and military operations in the name of interests which have nothing to do with Lebanon. We hold the Lebanese government and the Lebanese Armed Forces responsible for this terrorism. In past events in which you erred and acted against the State of Israel from Lebanon, you paid a heavy price which ultimately brought Lebanon back decades in progress.”



“A few minutes ago, almost three years of Shlomi’s command, actions and contributions as the division’s commanding officer came to an end. Shlomi, you and your people worked in an inspiring manner, with extraordinary creativity, while facing the important task of defending northern Israel. Under your command, the 91st Galilee Division became a leading division in both the Northern Command and the entire IDF.”



“Klapper, you receive the command of the division during an uncertain period which comes with both opportunities and complex challenges. I am confident you will lead the 91st Galilee Division to further achievements. I wish you much success and trust you to lead the division toward new heights.”



Outgoing Commanding Officer of the 91st Galilee Division, BG Shlomi Binder said: "For the past three years, I have had the honor of Commanding the 91st Galilee Division and taking an active and initiative part in protecting the residents of Israel’s Northern District. The division deals with a wide range of scenarios, including security escalations and attempted attacks, all done while consistently preparing for the next war. We managed to prevent the enemy from achieving their goal while simultaneously strengthening the IDF's deterrence against Hezbollah and while demonstrating initiative, strategic abilities and professionalism. We worked to learn from every mistake, prepare for upcoming events and train our soldiers to effectively carry out our mission.”



“Shay, in recent weeks we have once again spent quality time together. Commanding the 91st Galilee Division is an immense challenge and I am confident you will be able to do so with great success while making necessary adjustments.”

“My dear soldiers and commanders of the division, I will miss our discussions, touring the posts, the continuous contact with the commanders and soldiers and the intensive work. Maintain your initiative actions, joy of curiosity, learning and achievement.”



Incoming Commanding Officer of the 91st Galilee Division, BG Shay Klapper said: “The 91st Galilee Division constitutes a school for battle on the Northern Front and a place to study the enemy with the intention of defending the mountain and the Galilee.”



“Even during this time, in the face of the complex security situation, our enemies will know the division is prepared, competent and ready for any scenario.”



“On a personal note, it was in this area and in this division that I carried out my first operational activity as a soldier and learned the meaning of combat from up close. I feel a great responsibility and privilege to return as its Commanding Officer - getting close to the region, people, values and commitment to our mission.”



“We face a great and complex challenge. We carry a substantial responsibility that requires us to be sophisticated, prepared, organized and ready to win and defeat the enemy.”

“Shlomi, this is our second rearrangement together. I am exceptionally appreciative for who you are, your work and contribution to the division are evident from all sides. I am proud to say that I am receiving a powerful and professional division that is prepared, competent and ready for any scenario. I wish you much success in the future.”