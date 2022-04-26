According to analysis published today by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, a worrying picture is emerging in which extremist movements are exploiting the war between Russia and Ukraine to spread antisemitic propaganda.

*Far Right*



Some far-right movements have advanced antisemitic conspiracy theories of Jewish culpability for the war based on the Jewish identity of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



White supremacists have also lamented a ‘brother war’ between two white nations fuelled by a Jewish conspiracy seeking to annihilate Western civilization and establish a ‘New World Order.’



Others antisemitic conspiracy theories regarding the Russia - Ukraine war frame Russian President Vladimir Putin as being controlled by Russian-Jewish oligarchs.



This extremist far-right rhetoric has occasionally degenerated into calls for violence.



*Extreme Left*



Extremist left-wing activists have compared the Russia-Ukraine war to the Arab-Israeli conflict and have used the current war to advance anti-Zionist messaging. These claims have been championed by high profile political and media figures on the progressive left.



*Nazi-related rhetoric and abuse of Holocaust memory*



Nazi-related rhetoric and utilization of the memory of the Holocaust has been widespread in relation to the current war, and is characteristic of the discourse patterns of the Russia-Ukraine information war.



Minister of Diaspora Affairs Dr. Nachman Shai said in response to the report: "Holocaust Remembrance Day reminds us more and more every year of the horrific consequences of antisemitism, ignorance and unbridled hatred of Jews."

"On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022, antisemitic conspiracy theories about Jewish culpability for world crises still persist. We have an historical duty to rectify this situation," Minister Shai said.



“It is sad to see extremist movements exploiting the terrible situation in Ukraine for cynical purposes and to increase hatred and division. The State of Israel has a historical duty to preserve the memory of the Holocaust, to fight ignorance and to declare war on antisemitism.”