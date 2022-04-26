Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan (Meretz) has proposed that Israeli Arab citizens be banned from studying in Palestinian Authority universities.

In an article in Maariv, Golan outlines a plan to combat the recent wave of terrorism in which 14 people were murdered in Israel.

Golan's plan rests on three foundations: strengthening intelligence, operational deterrence capability and separation.

Golan writes that "it is imperative at this time to close the separation fence hermetically, to improve the level of inspection and efficiency in the crossings, to prohibit academic studies of Israeli Arabs in Palestinian colleges and universities, and to ensure that Israelis do not enter Areas A and B except with the authority and approval of a competent body."

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon recently warned of the security danger he says could be posed by Israeli Arabs towards Jewish citizens.

In this week's podcast with Lior Kudner on Haaretz, Ya'alon said: "I am in favor of the integration of the Arabs in the State of Israel and I say clearly - if we were weak, alas, the Israeli Arabs would slaughter us. But we are strong, what are we afraid of?"