On 6 March Di Maio was in Qatar.

On 2 April Di Maio was in Azerbaijan.

On 12 April, Italy’s PM Draghi and Di Maio were in Algiers, a country that, the last time it held free elections, in 1992, the fundamentalists of the Islamic Salvation Front won, the army managed a coup and there was a civil war that left 100,000 dead.

Each of these countries is engaged in wars or has dramatic situations regarding minorities, but the Italian government's strategy is to dilute the risk and replace Putin with a handful of lesser autocrats.

According to Italy's energy supply plans, Azerbaijan and Algeria will become decisive in the future for more than 60 percent of all its gas.

Perhaps the war in Ukraine marks, consciously or not, the birth of a new Europe under the pressure of energy. Having broken off relations with Russia, Italy and the rest of Europe are completely surrendering to the Islamic world for sources of supply.

"Why Algeria scares Europe", headlines Le Figaro. "On the seafront of the bay of Algiers, along the ring road that connects the airport to the capital, designed by German architects and built by a thousand Chinese workers, on a space equivalent to the Vatican area, costing 4 billion euros, stands the Great Mosque, the third largest religious building in the world after Mecca and Medina. It can accommodate 120,000 faithful. It also has the tallest minaret in the world”.

Many companies that participated in the construction of the Great Mosque of Algiers are Italian. Algeria has power from its immense energy riches (even France in recent days has signed an agreement with Algeria) and one of the most dramatic demographic growths in the world. It will go from the current 42 to 72 million inhabitants in 2050 (all immigration that will take the road to Europe). While many countries, including in the Arab world, have seen their birth rates go down, Algeria has taken the opposite path. Its fertility rate has jumped from 2.4 children in 2000 to 3 today, with over 1 million births a year.

But it is not satisfied with building mega mosques in the Maghreb. In Tours, France, these days, the news tells of the construction of a new Mega Mosque financed by Algeria (Algeria is the third financier of mosques in France and also controls the Great Mosque of Paris).

A film we have already seen ...

In the midst of the 1973 oil crisis, Belgium went to look for supplies to Saudi Arabia. Muslims in Belgium were in their first generation, they worked in the mines and wanted spaces to pray. The Belgian king Baudouin, in exchange for oil contracts, offered the Saudis the Pavillon du Cinquantenaire in Brussels with a 99-year lease. The building stands two hundred meters from the Schuman Palace and the headquarters of the European Union. Saudi Arabia transformed it into the Grand Mosque of Brussels, which has since been the de facto Islamic authority of Belgium.

As Alain Chouet, the former number two of DGSE, the French counterintelligence service, recounted in his newly published book “Sept pas vers l'enfer”, "in exchange, the Saudi king asked the king for Belgium to grant Saudis the monopoly to represent Islam and the appointment of imams in Belgium”. Then the Belgian government officially recognized the Islamic religion. It was the first European country. And then there was the inclusion of the Islamic religion in the school curriculum.

Eurabia was born in those years, the years of an energy crisis, of European weakness and the great rise of Islam. Between the Turkish-Azerbaijani power in the east and the Arab power in the south, is Eurabia 2.0 now being born?

In this case, we have decided to accelerate the prophecy of the greatest orientalist of the twentieth century, Bernard Lewis, a Jew who in an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt in 2004 said: "In the future the protagonists will be China, India and Russia, while Europe will be part of the Maghreb. Europe will be Islamic at the end of the century ... ".

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.