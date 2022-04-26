International Atomic Energy Agency director Rafael Grossi visited the site of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor Tuesday, where he warned that radiation levels at the site are "abnormal" in the wake of the takeover of the area by Russian military forces, AFP reported.

“The radiation level, I would say, is abnormal. There have been some moments when the levels have gone up because of the movement of the heavy equipment that Russian forces were bringing here and when they left. We are following that day by day," Grossi said.

Russian forces had occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant at the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

After capturing Chernobyl, Russian forces also captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility after hitting it with artillery fire, setting it ablaze.

There were also reports of artillery shells damaging a nuclear research facility in the city of Kharkiv, though there was no "radiological consequence".

Russian troops left the plant after weeks of occupation in late March.