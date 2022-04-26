The Conference of European Rabbis (CER) has congratulated Elon Musk on his acquisition of the Twitter social media platform.

"We wish him every success in realizing the full potential of the platform," CER said. "In addition to accentuating Twitter’s many praiseworthy features, which democratize debate, this must include tackling the hate speech and extremism, including antisemitism, which has too often been a feature of the platform."

"A quick win and a clear break from the past would be the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, used by governments and police forces around the word," CER continued.

"The adoption of the definition, alongside its rigorous enforcement, will go a long way to making Twitter all that it can be."

Earlier this week, Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion. Upon learning that the deal was likely to be closed, Musk tweeted on his Twitter account, "I hope even my worst critics stay on Twitter, because that means freedom of speech."