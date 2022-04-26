A Likud MK met with a coalition lawmaker from the United Arab List party, who is reportedly preparing to bolt the Bennett government.

MK Fateen Mulla, a Druze lawmaker from the Likud faction, met recently with MK Mazen Ghnaim (UAL) at a mutual friend’s house in the northern city of Karmiel.

In an interview with Radio 103FM Tuesday morning, Mulla said that Ghnaim is on the verge of bolting the Bennett government – a move which if undertaken would give the Opposition an absolute majority in the Knesset.

“Ghnaim has kind of given up on this government. Everyone knows what was done for them and where they are today. I am close friends with [Ghnaim] and the ties are very strong. He said that [the UAL] has no place there [in the government], and he already has both feet out [in the Opposition].”

“The Likud has no issue with the UAL. They decided to join the change government. If Ghnaim continues to be there, he will only hurt himself; they have a strong internal debate and internal fights over this. I hope that the UAL will break up.”

Channel 12 reported that Ghnaim visited the home of Badar Sarkhan in Karmiel Saturday night, along with MK Mulla.

The report also claimed Ghnaim expressed his frustration and despair with his party’s continued presence in the coalition, as well as a list of demands he passed to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a list the two reportedly ignored.