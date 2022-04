The family of Rabbi Haim Druckman, a leading Religious Zionist rabbi, has asked the public to pray for his recovery.

Rabbi Druckman, 89, is currently hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

Rabbi Druckman had difficulty eating during the last two days of Passover, and he felt weak and had a high fever.

Towards evening on Saturday, he was evacuated by ambulance to Hadassah.

The public is asked to pray for Rabbi Haim Meir, the son of Milka.

Credit: Spokesperson