If G-d had brought us out from Egypt, but had not split the sea for us

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If He had split the sea for us,buthad not taken us through it on dry land

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

Dah Dah-yenu, Dah Dah-yenu, Dah Dah-yenu, Dah-yenu, Dah-yenu

If He had assembled us before Him at Mount Sinaibuthad not given us the Torah

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If He had given us the Torah,but had not brought us into the land of Israel

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

Dah Dah-yenu, Dah Dah-yenu, Dah Dah-yenu, Dah-yenu, Dah-yenu

And so, as we desperately wait for the Biden-Pelosi-AOC-Democrat nightmare to pass over, we contemplate further in the other direction, a lamentation:

If they only had supported Black Lives Matter racist financial hucksters, but did not call for defunding the police

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only called for defunding the police, but did not endorse Soros-funded DAs

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only endorsed Soros-funded DAs, but did not advocate ending bail and prosecuting criminals

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only advocated ending bail and prosecuting criminals, but did not give rise to record surges in crime and the emergence of never-before-imagined blatant “smash and grab” crime in broad daylight

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only gave rise to record surges in crime and the emergence of never-before-imagined blatant “smash and grab” crime in broad daylight, but did not advocate Critical Race Theory in schools and in all aspects of our society

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only advocated Critical Race Theory in schools and in all aspects of our society, but did not change children’s curricula to include woke math and the lies of 1619 Project “history”

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only changed children’s curricula to include woke math and the lies of 1619 Project “history”, but did not also teach them about transgender and same-sex perversions, and discuss sex with them in primary grades

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only taught them about transgender and same-sex perversions, and discussed sex with them in primary grades, but did not also deem desperately concerned parents at school-board meetings to be domestic terrorists

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only deemed desperately concerned parents at school-board meetings to be domestic terrorists, but did not also cause runaway inflation reaching 10 percent, even exceeding double figures as high as 15 percent for food and energy items

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only caused runaway inflation reaching 10 percent, even exceeding double figures as high as 15 percent for food and energy items, but did not also cause record mortgage-rate increases from 2.5 percent to beyond 5 percent, all while causing record-high fuel prices reaching $6 and $7 at the gas pump

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only caused record mortgage-rate increases from 2.5 percent to beyond 5 percent, all while causing record-high fuel prices reaching $6 and $7 at the gas pump, but did not perilously raid the National Petroleum Reserve at the rate of a million gallons per day, reducing it by one-third and endangering national security, to offset their mindless “green energy” policies

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only perilously raided the National Petroleum Reserve at the rate of a million gallons per day, reducing it by one-third and endangering national security to offset their mindless “green energy” policies, but did not contribute to the deaths of 11 marines, an army soldier, and a navy seaman during their chaotic Afghanistan pull-out

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only contributed to the deaths of 11 marines, an army soldier, and a navy seaman during their chaotic Afghanistan pull-out, but did not fail to supply Ukraine rapidly with desperately needed weapons while also failing to permit Poland to supply Zelenskyy with Mig-29s

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only failed to supply Ukraine rapidly with desperately needed weapons while also failing to permit Poland to supply Zelenskyy with Mig-29s, but did not negotiate a new Iran deal that envisions supplying Putin with more Iranian uranium and allowing Iran access to billions to support their terror surrogates throughout the world including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthis in Yemen, and Iranian operatives in Iraq whose IEDs (improvised explosive devices) blow off the legs and faces of Americans serving there

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only negotiated a new Iran deal that envisions supplying Putin with more Iranian uranium and allowing Iran access to billions to support their terror surrogates throughout the world including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthis in Yemen, and Iranian operatives in Iraq whose IEDs (improvised explosive devices) blow off the legs and faces of Americans serving there, but did not cancel the Keystone XL pipeline

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, but did not cancel new exploration in ANWR

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only canceled new exploration in ANWR, but did not impose crippling new regulations aimed at destroying America’s oil-and-gas industry

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only imposed crippling new regulations aimed at destroying America’s oil-and-gas industry, but did not cripple us from being a leading world energy exporter to becoming an energy importer again

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only crippled us from being a leading world energy exporter to becoming an energy importer again, but did not revoke Trump’s advances to gain successful control over our southern border

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only revoked Trump’s advances to gain successful control over our southern border, but did not pursue revoking Title 42 that has allowed deporting 1.7 million Illegals so far

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only pursued revoking Title 42 that has allowed deporting 1.7 million Illegals so far, but did not pursue a singular determination to appoint unqualified, clearly Grade-C Black women to critical posts ranging from Vice President to Supreme Court justice

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

If they only pursued a singular determination to appoint unqualified, clearly Grade-C Black women to critical posts ranging from Vice President to Supreme Court justice, but at least projected coherence

— Dah-yenu: it would have been enough!

We live in historic times. Historians a century from now, if Messiah has not arrived sooner, will rank Biden even below Millard Fillmore, Franklin Pierce, James Buchanan, Jimmy Carter, and Obama as the worst president in American history.

They will rank Kamala Harris below Spiro Agnew, Aaron Burr, Thomas Marshall, John Breckinridge, Richard Johnson, and Elbridge Gerry as the worst Vice President. Nancy Pelosi soon will be remembered for leading her party into the worst catastrophe in the history of House bi-elections. Her January 6 commission will be forgotten, as will Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

So much will be at stake in the 2022 and 2024 elections. If — a big “If” but increasingly possible — these next two elections see meaningful shifts in Hispanic, Asian, and generational (Millennials, Gen Z) voting, followed by Reagan- and Trump-quality stewardship and leadership — and results — the long-term impact can be enormous.

Blue-collar Italian, Irish, and other Northern European White Catholic immigrant groups that once voted reliably Democrat now vote Republican. Likewise, Deep South White Anglo-Saxon Protestants, who sent only Democrats to the Senate and House for more than a century from 1860 to 1980. They simply never voted “GOP.” However, once they broke for Reagan over Carter, they never returned.

If Biden-Pelosi-AOC induce Hispanics and Asians to vote “GOP” in 2022 and 2024, and — another big “If” — the Republicans then prove worthy of that trust, Hispanics and Asians can shift. And why not? Hispanics and many Asian groups tend towards entrepreneurship and small businesses, possess values more traditional than extolling LGBTQ and sex changes, derive no gain from Black Lives Matter or Al Sharpton, and can live with an approach to life that is horrified by late-term abortions. When Biden announces he is singularly focused on appointing Black women, that excludes Hispanics and Asians no less than it excludes superior White candidates.

As for Jewish voters . . . If only! Polls show even his Jewish support down twenty points from the mid-80s to the mid-60s. Pathetic — but progress, especially since 30-40 percent of those whom the pollsters categorize as “Jewish” actually are 100 percent non-Jewish. It surely will be enough.

Rabbi Prof. Dov Fischer is Senior Contributing Editor at The American Spectator, adjunct professor of law at two prominent Southern California law schools, Senior Rabbinic Fellow at the Coalition for Jewish Values, Rabbi of Young Israel of Orange County, California, and has held prominent leadership roles in several national rabbinic and other Jewish organizations

Adapted by the writer for Arutz Sheva from a version of this article that first appeared here in The American Spectator.

To attend any or all of Rav Fischer’s weekly 90-minute live Zoom classes on the Weekly Torah Portion, the Biblical Prophets, the Mishnah, Rambam Mishneh Torah, or Advanced Judaic Texts, send an email to:shulstuff@yioc.org (Please note that Rav Fischer’s classes will be on hiatus during April through June.)



